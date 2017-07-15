Weekly Call Review

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

July 3-9, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 754 phone calls, placing 211 outgoing and 540 incoming calls, received 37 911 calls, and 80 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 186 calls for service were created, 90 for the Sheriff’s Office, 91 for MPD and 17 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 32 traffic stops issuing 21 warnings, 10 summons and one traffic arrest while the MPD had 22 stops issuing 21 warnings and one citation.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 18 agency assists, two 911 misdials, two animal calls, four business checks, six citizen assists, two civil issues, two disturbances, one DUI, two motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, two VIN inspections and four warrant arrests. There were nine traffic crashes in the county.

Meeker Police Department calls included four agency assists, one 911 hangup, nine animal calls, one attended death, 11 business checks, six citizen assists, two civil calls, six disturbances, one DUI, two transports, three motorist assists, five suspicious incidents, two thefts, two traffic accidents and five VIN inspections.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to three medical calls, six wildland fires, a propane tank leaking, a lawn mower accident, one attended death and two vehicle crashes.

There were 11 arrests and 11 releases, two transports and the Detention Center currently has 18 inmates.

There were six assists to Colorado State Patrol.

Two DUI arrests were made.

